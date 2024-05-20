PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 44,738 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $51,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 196,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.79. The company had a trading volume of 352,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,267. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $439,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $439,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,340 shares of company stock worth $16,505,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

