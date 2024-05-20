PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 26,905 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $67,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.1 %

VONV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. 143,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

