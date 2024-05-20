PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $70,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.00. 484,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

