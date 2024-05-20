PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Celanese worth $72,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $44,560,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1,593.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 160,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 150,901 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.19. 190,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,391. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.78.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

