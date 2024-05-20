PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $74,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total transaction of $1,084,910.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total transaction of $1,084,910.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $5.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.77. The stock had a trading volume of 165,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.46. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $335.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

