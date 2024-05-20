PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $61,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.88. 917,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $134.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.45.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

