Piper Sandler Companies Initiates Coverage on Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

CNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

CNTX opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.14. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

