PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $180.60. The stock had a trading volume of 539,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $248.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

