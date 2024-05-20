Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.29. Paramount Global shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 1,730,766 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,928 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $41,497,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

