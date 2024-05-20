Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NCLH stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

