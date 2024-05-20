Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,994,601 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 637.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,647 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,591 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

UBER stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

