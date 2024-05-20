Norges Bank Makes New $3.90 Billion Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,960,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 60,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE V traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.34. The company had a trading volume of 243,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,842. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $510.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.51 and its 200 day moving average is $268.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.