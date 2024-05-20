Norges Bank Makes New $2.10 Billion Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,362,795 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.20% of Intuit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 42,268.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after acquiring an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,943,000 after buying an additional 270,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $666.71. The stock had a trading volume of 60,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,766. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $633.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

