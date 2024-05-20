Norges Bank Invests $586.05 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,488,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Arista Networks by 439.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after buying an additional 1,025,815 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after purchasing an additional 611,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after buying an additional 556,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 122.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,956,000 after acquiring an additional 454,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $320.68. The stock had a trading volume of 139,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,232,499 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

