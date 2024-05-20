Norges Bank Buys Shares of 17,340,647 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,340,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,978,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $612,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $544,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.62. The company had a trading volume of 501,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $196.15.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

