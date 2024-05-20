Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 18,776,992 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,970,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RY traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $106.92. 33,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

