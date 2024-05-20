Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,915,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Norges Bank owned 5.26% of Digital Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.36. 38,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,621. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

