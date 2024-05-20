NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NTWK stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.12. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.05.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

