Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $450.00. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $627.79 and last traded at $625.95. Approximately 918,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,277,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $621.10.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.12 and its 200 day moving average is $543.11. The company has a market cap of $269.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

