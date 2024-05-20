Motco Purchases 32,336 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Motco boosted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 32,336.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,604 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 3,424.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 676,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 657,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS stock remained flat at $21.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

