Motco Purchases 145 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Motco lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Valero Energy
In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy
Valero Energy Stock Performance
Valero Energy stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.06. 1,367,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,179. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.