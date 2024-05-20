Motco Purchases 145 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Motco lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.06. 1,367,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,179. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.