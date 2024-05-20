Motco Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Motco cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 919,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,749,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,420,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 430,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $133.70. The stock had a trading volume of 421,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,013. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $144.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

