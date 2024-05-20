Motco Has $1.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.01. 370,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,993. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

