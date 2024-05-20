Motco Decreases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

PEG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.36. 564,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

