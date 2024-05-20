Motco Decreases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Motco trimmed its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 311,798 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 283,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,796,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,799,000.

Shares of VYMI remained flat at $71.70 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

