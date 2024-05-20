Motco Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Motco decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,046. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

