Motco Buys 2,532 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Motco lifted its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 196.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $343.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ICON Public from $362.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.44.

Shares of ICLR traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.25. 111,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.20.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

