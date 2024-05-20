Motco Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

