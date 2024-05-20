Motco Acquires 8,869 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Motco increased its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Roche were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roche by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Roche by 59.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

