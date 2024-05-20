MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $9.29. MMTec shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1,040,903 shares changing hands.

MMTec Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MMTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.