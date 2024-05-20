M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

M&F Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. M&F Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

