McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 3.2% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

