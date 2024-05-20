Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty Buys 14,534 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Acacia Research Price Performance

NASDAQ ACTG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 124,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,035. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a current ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ACTG shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acacia Research

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.