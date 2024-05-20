MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,927,122,000 after buying an additional 763,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,895,015,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,272,846,000 after buying an additional 374,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

V traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.73. 829,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,576. The company has a market cap of $511.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

