MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,519 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,293,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,537,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,140,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PREF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.25. 22,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

