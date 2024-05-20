M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of LON:MWE traded down GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 43.45 ($0.55). 116,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,068. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,087.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.68 ($0.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.86.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M.T.I Wireless Edge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.