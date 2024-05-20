M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LON:MWE traded down GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 43.45 ($0.55). 116,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,068. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,087.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.68 ($0.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.86.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

