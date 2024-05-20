Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 253.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

