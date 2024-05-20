Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.75. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVRO

Lavoro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.