Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.59

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.75. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Lavoro Stock Performance
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
