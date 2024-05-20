Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.57

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 160213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 18.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 164.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 75,336 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

