Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 176 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,503 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $730.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $676.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

