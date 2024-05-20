Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 138,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 106,095 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 203,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

