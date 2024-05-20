Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.38.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.29.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

