Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.60

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 557103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kanzhun Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 63,171 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 491,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Kanzhun by 543.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 60,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

