Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.00

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 72978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

