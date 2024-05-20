iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502,276. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

