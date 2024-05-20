iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,125 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,271. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

