iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.74. 194,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,960. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

