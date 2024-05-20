International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of THM opened at $0.68 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $135.79 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.19.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
