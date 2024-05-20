International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.68 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $135.79 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

