Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,038,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,476,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 73,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

