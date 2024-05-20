Insider Selling: My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX) Insider Sells 3,800,000 Shares of Stock

My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Hughes sold 3,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($10,066.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 0.06.

My Foodie Box Limited engages in food technology and logistics business in Western Australia. Its food technology business focuses on developing, preparing, and delivering meal kits to Western Australian households. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Maylands, Australia.

